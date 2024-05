The Lamborghini Urus is a luxury SUV that, like the Bentley Bentayga and Aston Martin DBX, puts performance high on the priority list. It's designed for enthusiasts who need the versatility of an SUV, but want the power of a Lamborghini.

That means that it will likely be driven at high speeds, perhaps even on a track. It's those high speeds that are the problem as the hood of the Urus could fly off if it's driven at speeds over 94 mph.