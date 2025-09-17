Lamborghini Urus SE Convoy Takes On Zion National Park

The SE will soon remain the only Urus in production, and Lamborghini recently decided to celebrate this model by gathering a convoy of plug-in hybrid exotic crossovers for an exclusive three-day event hosted at Zion National Park in Utah.

Christened the Lamborghini Esperienza Avventura Zion, the event gathered owners and their guests for a drive through the park, thus proving that despite its electrified nature, the Lamborghini Urus SE is a great adventure-seeking, blue-blooded model. The 200-mile (322 km) drive saw the convoy drive through the spectacular landscape, with the participants arriving at the Autocamp Zion on the first day for luxurious camp-like lodging.