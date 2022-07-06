Lamborghini Urus Sets Another Record For the Automaker

Deemed as their "best-selling model in the shortest time ever,” it has doubled the Italian company's overall sales ever since its market debut in 2018. To date, Lamborghini estimates that the entire examples around the world have covered in excess of 360 million kilometers (~224 million miles) between them.



“From the first moment we presented the Urus Concept at Beijing Motor Show in 2012, to its market debut in 2018, and each year since, the Urus has proved its instant and continued appeal as a true Lamborghini, born from our super sports heritage and the world’s first super SUV, the LM 002,” said CEO Stephan Winkelman. “The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-end performance daily driver for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand.”



