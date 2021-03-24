Lamborghini Urus Sets New Land Speed Record On Ice

The Lamborghini Urus has proved its mettle once again by setting a new top speed record on ice, at Lake Baikal, in Russia’s Southern Siberia, which is the largest fresh water and deepest lake in the world.

The impressive run was recorded during the ‘Days of Speed’ event organized by the LAV-racing company, held between March 10 and 13, and saw the Italian super SUV reach an impressive 185 mph (298 km/h), just 2.5 mph (4 km/h) less than the maximum speed achieved during the practice runs.