An uprated version of the Lamborghini Urus has smashed the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record for production SUVs, finishing 17sec ahead of the previous champion. The new, as-yet-unrevealed variant of the Urus raced to the top of the famous Colorado hillclimb in 10min 32.064sec, driven by test driver Simone Faggioli - who also holds the course’s record for rear-wheel-drive cars.



