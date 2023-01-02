Lamborghini V12 Powered Italian Built Bizzarrini Giotto Hypercar Announced

Italian car maker Bizzarrini is back and has given us our first look at its all-new car - the Giotto. From these teasers and sketches, the new Giotto might look as futuristic as plenty of other current hypercars, but the firm says it’s “blended with core elements of Bizzarrini’s signature design DNA”.



That DNA is derived mainly from Bizzarini’s most famous car - the 5300 GT. The company’s founder Giotto Bizzarini, worked with Alfa Romeo and Ferrari (where we designed the 250 GTO) before moving to Iso Rivolta. Here he and legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro worked on the 1963 Iso Grifo A3C race car - the road version of which would later become the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada.





