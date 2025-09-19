Lamborghini Want To Use AI To Make Drivers As Good As They Think They Are

In an interview with The Drive, Lamborghini's Chief Technology Officer and talkative individual, Rouven Mohr, says AI is ready to help drivers put better times down on the track as well as be safer on the road. Lamborghini already uses a plethora of driving assists for that, but this goes a step further. The AI system would detect drivers' emotions and respond accordingly by adjusting those assists on the fly. "We are already using AI –it’s not fully AI, it’s a kind of first step machine learning – for the torque management that is adopting torque distribution based on the surface and on the driving style of the driver,” Mohr told The Drive. “In the future, you can imagine that the car theoretically can even recognize your emotions and is adapting the controls based on the emotion.”



Read Article