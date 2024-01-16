Lamborghini's 2023 Gobal Sales Surpass 10,000 Units For The Third Year In A Row

Lamborghini sold more than 10,000 cars in 2023, clocking a 10% increase over 2022 and beating its record for the third year in a row.

The Italian firm delivered 10,112 cars worldwide last year, a 10% hike on the 9233 that it produced in the previous year, which was itself a 10% increase over 2021.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said it was "a true source of pride to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark" for the first time, but added: "We're not stopping at single milestones and we're ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024."


