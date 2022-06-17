Lamborghini's Electric Vehicles Will Still Look Like Spaceships

Agent009 submitted on 6/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:03 AM

Views : 198 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamborghinis will continue to “look like spaceships” as the firm enters the electrification era, according to design boss Mitja Borkert.

The Italian supercar maker will switch to a fully hybridised line-up for next year and, like all car makers, will make full-electric cars, too. It has already launched the Lamborghini Sián and Lamborghini Countach as limited-run electrified creations based on the Aventador, but the next series-production V12 supercar will swap those two cars' low-capacity supercapacitor device for a more conventional hybrid set-up.



Read Article


Lamborghini's Electric Vehicles Will Still Look Like Spaceships

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)