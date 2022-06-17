Lamborghini's Electric Vehicles Will Still Look Like Spaceships

Lamborghinis will continue to “look like spaceships” as the firm enters the electrification era, according to design boss Mitja Borkert.

The Italian supercar maker will switch to a fully hybridised line-up for next year and, like all car makers, will make full-electric cars, too. It has already launched the Lamborghini Sián and Lamborghini Countach as limited-run electrified creations based on the Aventador, but the next series-production V12 supercar will swap those two cars' low-capacity supercapacitor device for a more conventional hybrid set-up.