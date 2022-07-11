Lamborghini's First Electric Car Slated For 2028

Lamborghini’s first production electric car is to arrive in 2028, and its launch is set to be made possible with technology from the wider Volkswagen Group. And as far as company bosses are concerned, it needn’t spell the end for the use of engines within the brand.

Speaking to Auto Express ahead of the company’s Q3 financial announcement, CEO Stephan Winkleman reiterated that it will not replace any current model lines, something Lamborghini confirmed previously. He described it as a “fourth model which will be more daily useable. This means a 2+2, two-door car with more ground clearance.”