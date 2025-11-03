Lamborghini’s First Electric Vehicle Could Offer Up To 2,000 HP

Lamborghini’s first electric car, which is set to arrive before the end of the decade, could offer up to 2000bhp, according to Volkswagen Group boss Oliver Blume.

The Italian firm is currently developing its first EV, which is set to be based on the Lanzador 2+2 GT concept first shown in 2023. It will sit on a platform being honed for the VW Group’s performance and luxury brands.

Asked about the Lamborghini EV at the Volkswagen Group’s annual media conference, Blume said that machine will benefit from the “approach that the Volkswagen Group has with a joint electric kit that will benefit from synergies across brands.”