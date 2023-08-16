Lamborghini's New Electric 2+2 Is Teased For The First Time

Lamborghini is heading in a new direction, one that will see the Italian firm unveil its first pure-electric car by 2028 - and we’re getting an early glimpse of the future thanks to a new concept at Monterey Car Week.
 
The Sant’Agata company has put out a new teaser image of the concept car, giving us a good look at its design. It has a sleek roofline, longer than the typical shape we’re accustomed to see on Lamborghini supercars. And there’s a good reason for that - because the concept will preview a two-door 2+2 grand tourer body style. 


