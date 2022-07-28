Lamborghini's Next Off Roader Is NOTHING Like The Urus SUV

Testing of Lamborghini’s wild new Sterrato is well underway and judging by this latest batch of imagery from the Italian firm we could see a proper unveiling this year. We first saw plans for the Sterrato back in 2019 with an off-road focused concept car, and it looks like the production version will retain much of that model’s aggressive styling. Just like we’ve seen in previous test cars, the Sterrato pictured doesn’t have the roof-mounted lights of the concept, but does feature a large central air intake, which could be inspired by the Huracan STO. A pair of LED lights have also appeared on the nose of the Sterrato. The concept’s flared wheel arches have returned for this prototype car, but there’s no sign of the titanium roll cage and front and rear skid plates we’ve seen previously. Like on the Huracan EVO there’s a small lip spoiler at the rear.



