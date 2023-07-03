Lancia To Be Reborn As A Performance EV Brand

Dormant Italian carmaker Lancia is on a path of complete rejuvenation after producing only one model for the past eight years – the Ypsilon city car, which itself will celebrate its 12th birthday in 2023. The report comes via the British publication Autocar, which writes that the brand famous for making the Flavia, Flaminia, Delta, and 037 models will reinvent itself as a style-driven premium EV marque, courtesy of Stellantis’ STLA platform, with the first model in the line to get a complete refresh being the aging Ypsilon, followed by a “top-class” sedan, and the all-new Delta hatchback. As per Autocar, the next-generation small city car will debut in 2024 and is “basically ready”, according to the brand’s CEO, Luca Napolitano, who has pledged to rekindle the dolce vita spirit that characterized the brand’s models from the 1960s and 1970s. A concept car that's reportedly “very close to the new production car” will be unveiled during the Milan Design Week in April.



