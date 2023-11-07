Land Rover Begins Experiencing Kia Like Theft Rates In The UK

Thefts of high-end JLR models including the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is a concern for the company, its CEO has admitted, but he claims the firm has solved the issue with the latest models.

“Theft of our vehicles in large cities has become a problem,” Adrian Mardell, JLR’s acting CEO, told analysts at recent investor conference, singling out London and Manchester as the two worst theft locations.

Earlier this year, an Autocar investigation found that Range Rover owners were being denied insurance because the risk of theft had become so great.