Land Rover Confirms Almost 3,000 Orders For $200,000 Defender Octa

Land Rover parent firm JLR has confirmed that it has taken more than 2,900 orders for its new range-topping Defender Octa, ahead of deliveries kicking off next year.

Described as a “no compromises” Defender, the 626bhp V8 off-roader has been developed to work equally well as a high-performance SUV on- and off-road. Improved approach and departure angles together with increased wading depths dovetail with the car’s 3.8-second 0-62mph time in what is the most powerful Land Rover Defender to ever make production.

“We want it to be as fun on the Stelvio Pass as it would be on a Dakar Rally stage,” JLR’s Director of Special Vehicle Operations Jamal Hameedi told Auto Express at the car’s unveiling earlier this year. Pricing kicks off at £145,300 for the regular model, while the Edition 1 costs £160,800.