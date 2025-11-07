Land Rover Defender Sized MG Cyber X SUV Could Be On The Road In 2027

The rugged, boxy SUV concept, which previews the second model in MG's fashion-focused Cyber line-up, was revealed earlier this year at the Shanghai motor show.
 
Asked by Autocar if we could see a production version here within the next two years, Allison said: “I think it's very possible. One of the things that has always impressed me very much about the way that this company operates is the speed of development."
 
He added: "It's not unusual that we will show something and very, very quickly it turns into a real thing."
 


