Land Rover Defender Sport Prototype Spied Tearing Up The Nurburgring

The all-new, feverishly anticipated Land Rover Defender Sport has been spotted being put through its paces once again, but rather than fording a river or climbing a mountain as we might expect, it’s been captured lapping the Nürburgring.

Land Rover has been toying with the idea of a ‘mini Defender’ for seven years now, and it feels like it’s been testing near-production prototypes for almost as long. Hopefully, this blast on Germany’s ‘Green Hell’ means that it is approaching the final stages of testing; if so, we could see the Defender Sport make its world premiere next year.