Land Rover Defender Sport Prototype Spied Tearing Up The Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 10/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:27:56 AM

Views : 382 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The all-new, feverishly anticipated Land Rover Defender Sport has been spotted being put through its paces once again, but rather than fording a river or climbing a mountain as we might expect, it’s been captured lapping the Nürburgring. 
 
Land Rover has been toying with the idea of a ‘mini Defender’ for seven years now, and it feels like it’s been testing near-production prototypes for almost as long. Hopefully, this blast on Germany’s ‘Green Hell’ means that it is approaching the final stages of testing; if so, we could see the Defender Sport make its world premiere next year. 


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Land Rover Defender Sport Prototype Spied Tearing Up The Nurburgring

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