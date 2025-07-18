Land Rover Delays EVs To Allow For More Testing

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models to allow time for more testing and for demand to pick up, The Guardian reported on Friday.

JLR has told customers deliveries of the Range Rover Electric will not start until next year, the report said, while a source told the newspaper that Jaguar's first EV will start production in August 2026.

Deliveries of the Range Rover Electric were originally supposed to begin late 2025.