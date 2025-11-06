Land Rover Discovery Sport Updates Show It Isn't Ready To Be Replaced Just Yet

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is more than a decade old now, but the versatile seven-seat family SUV isn’t being forced into retirement. Instead it’s been updated for the 2026 model year with a more defined look, a bigger touchscreen and two new special editions.

Dynamic S is now the entry-level specification for the Discovery Sport line-up, which Land Rover says gives the SUV a “dynamic and purposeful look” by having a gloss black finish on the grille, wheelarches and side cladding, lower bumpers, ‘Discovery’ lettering on the bonnet and various other trim pieces. There are new alloy wheel designs too.

Inside, every Discovery Sport now features a 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system from the Range Rover, which also means wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard. A fully digital instrument cluster and gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel feature as well.