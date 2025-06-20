Land Rover Launches Defender Trophy Edition Series

Do you remember the 1980-2000 Camel Trophy? Some of us grew up dreaming about one day taking part in the far-away adventures with Land Rovers, and even Jeep tried to rival them alongside the Marlboro Adventure Team without much success. Anyway, for those who remember Camel Trophy, here's Land Rover resurrecting it without implicating a cigarette brand and instead aiming to do the right thing (and make amends, at least a little). For those who don't know what the Camel Trophy was, no worries. Here's your chance to learn more about it through the newly established Land Rover Defender Trophy.

The British automaker specializing in all-wheel drive vehicles has launched the new Defender Trophy adventure competition, "a unique global initiative that will be the experience of a lifetime for participants." Land Rover directly quotes inspiration from the legendary Trophy and Challenge events of the past but will create a new legacy through no less "than three demanding rounds of training and competition."



