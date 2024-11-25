Land Rover Preps New Defender SUV For The 2026 Dakar Rally

We know the current Defender is tough, but Land Rover is setting out to prove this beyond any doubt by entering its popular SUV in the 2026 Dakar Rally.

The Defender will be the Dakar Rally’s ‘official car partner’ next year with Land Rover partnering the event until 2028. Providing a fleet of Defenders to the Dakar in 2025 (which runs from the 3rd to 17th of January), they will transport officials and VIP media during the course of the event. Six specialised Defender ‘recce’ vehicles will be supporting Dakar Rally officials too - to help them test routes for future Dakar events.