Land Rover Pushes Back Defender EV Redesign

If you were holding out for the next-generation Defender, you will need to settle in for a long wait. Jaguar Land Rover has delayed the ground-up redesign for the full-size model by a couple of years, pushing the full-electric version into the 2030s.

This information comes from industry sources cited by The Times of London. Looking at the bigger picture, this decision comes as high-end automakers navigate a perfect storm of softening demand for high-priced electric vehicles, punitive tariffs, and pretty rapid shifts across major markets.