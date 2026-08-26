Land Rover Pushes Back Defender EV Redesign

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:39 AM

Views : 596 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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If you were holding out for the next-generation Defender, you will need to settle in for a long wait. Jaguar Land Rover has delayed the ground-up redesign for the full-size model by a couple of years, pushing the full-electric version into the 2030s.
     
This information comes from industry sources cited by The Times of London. Looking at the bigger picture, this decision comes as high-end automakers navigate a perfect storm of softening demand for high-priced electric vehicles, punitive tariffs, and pretty rapid shifts across major markets.


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Land Rover Pushes Back Defender EV Redesign

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