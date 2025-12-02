Land Rover Range Rover Velar To Become All Electric In 2026

Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Velar in 2017, and eight years in the market have offered the company plenty of time to milk it. As a result, the automaker is now preparing the introduction of the second generation, which was recently spied in prototype form while taking on northern Europe's snow-covered roads. Even with the trippy camouflage wrapped around its entire body, it's evident that the vehicle will look like a futuristic Velar. The British automaker went for a larger grille, a more angular front bumper with generous vents, slimmer front and rear lighting units, a cleaner tailgate, a new rear bumper that now holds the license plate, and a tiny rear windscreen that might not be a windscreen at all. After all, the upcoming Jaguar Type 00 won't feature one, so we wouldn't be surprised if this model follows the same route.



