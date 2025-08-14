Land Rover Ranger Rover To Get EV Power And Stylish Looks

A groundbreaking, mid-size electric Range Rover will go public in early 2026, bringing JLR’s four-year new model drought to a spectacular end. This Range Rover EV – not to be confused with the electrified version of the flagship Range Rover, which comes to market at a similar time – will introduce a fresh design language and tech plumbed into a brand-new vehicle architecture known as EMA (Electric Modular Architecture).
 
Think of it as a pure-electric 4x4 to sit alongside the current Velar, which will continue in production at JLR’s Solihull plant. But the EMA-based car will not be called Velar, underlining its differentiation, and it’ll be built on a revamped, hi-tech production line at the Halewood factory on Merseyside. 
 
 


