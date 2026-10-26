Land Rover Recalls Almost 94,000 Range Rover To Drill More Drain Holes

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 93,997 US vehicles because water pooling near the tailgate can knock out the rearview camera. The company's own data shows 2,295 related claims and field reports piling up since August 2022, roughly 2.4 percent of the affected fleet.

The campaign covers certain 2022–2026 Land Rover Range Rover SUVs built between July 8, 2021, and June 4, 2024. Owners can check their vehicle identification number through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall lookup tool to confirm whether their truck is on the list.