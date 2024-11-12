Land Rover Recalls Defender For Air Snorkels That Can Fall Off In Use

Jaguar Land Rover North America has issued a recall comprising 485 examples of a raised air intake meant for the unibody Defender. More specifically, VPLEP0543 is the part number of said accessory, which is compatible with both the 90 and 110 series.

According to documents published on the NHTSA's website, VPLEP0543 is produced by an Irish company dubbed Mergon. Suspect intakes may exhibit a dimensional tolerance mismatch between the lower fixing and the A-pillar area to which it the raised air intake mounts.