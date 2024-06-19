Land Rover Resurrects The Freelander Name For New Line Of Electric Vehicles

JLR will resurrect the Freelander name for a new line of electric cars in China - and it plans to eventually export them worldwide.

The new models will be built on architecture supplied by the company's joint-venture partner, Chery, which currently builds the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace and long-wheelbase versions of the XF and XE saloons.

The two companies have been partnered for 12 years and will now "strengthen" the Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) product offering with a new range of bespoke electrified models built in the city of Changshu in east China.