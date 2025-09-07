Land Rover Rounds Out Black Trifecta With New SV Black Edition

Land Rover is going dark this summer with Black Editions for its top three best-selling models: Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport. However, they're not for everyone, as the limited series were conceived only for the OCTA and SV flagship models.

For the fiscal year 2024 (which ended in March 2025), Jaguar Land Rover sales totaled almost 432k units, rising significantly compared to the same period a year ago – deliveries jumped 22%. The positive performance is mostly owed to Land Rover rather than Jaguar, as the top-growing Defender jumped 53% to lead the pack, followed by the Range Rover Sport and the flagship Range Rover nameplates. As such, are we really surprised that JLR is treating all three of them with new special editions?





Read Article