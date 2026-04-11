Land Rover To Abandon Entry Level Models In 2027

Somewhat unsurprising, Range Rover has decided that cheaper SUVs are not worth its effort. Both the front-biased Evoque and the rear-biased Velar are supposed to leave the lineup by the end of 2027 with no direct successors in sight, ending a chapter in which the luxury-oriented marque attracted customers who could not justify spending Range Rover Sport or Range Rover money.

Instead of replacing those models, Jaguar Land Rover is moving Range Rover upmarket while letting the Defender and Discovery lines handle lesser customers. Martin Limpert, namely the managing director of Range Rover, told Autocar that giving Defender and Discovery clearer positions in the market pretty much sealed the fates of the Evoque and Velar.