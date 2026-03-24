Land Rover’s 2025 U.S. Sales: Which Model Do You Think Clearly Came Out on Top? You MAY Be Surprised.

Land Rover sold roughly 78,500 vehicles in the United States last year — a respectable haul in a softening luxury-SUV market. Yet behind the headline number lies a quiet showdown that has enthusiasts buzzing. For more than a decade, one name has dominated American driveways: the stately Range Rover. Its flagship status, effortless highway presence, and unmistakable silhouette made it the default choice for buyers who wanted to arrive in quiet splendor. Close behind sat the athletic Range Rover Sport, prized for its sharper handling and more accessible price.



So when early 2025 tallies began rolling in, most analysts expected the familiar podium: full-size Range Rover first, Sport a strong second, with everything else fighting for scraps. After all, these two models have accounted for the lion’s share of U.S. volume since the early 2010s. The brand’s marketing leaned hard into their luxury halo, and dealers reported waiting lists for both.



Meanwhile, another model lurked in the conversation — one that had been steadily stealing headlines overseas. Rugged, boxy, and unapologetically capable, it offered three body styles, serious off-road hardware, and a price that reached both weekend adventurers and suburban families. Industry watchers noted its rising social-media buzz and strong residual values, yet few predicted it would unseat the established royalty.



Throughout the year the battle stayed tight. Monthly reports showed the usual suspects trading blows with the newcomer, keeping the outcome uncertain until the final quarter.



And the winner?



The Land Rover Defender. With 23,187 units sold, it edged out the full-size Range Rover (19,691) and Range Rover Sport (18,175) to claim the crown as America’s best-selling Land Rover in 2025 — proving that sometimes the underdog doesn’t just show up… it takes the throne.



