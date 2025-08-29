Land Rover's Baby Defender Prototype Caught In The Wild

After celebrating its spy debut earlier this year, the Land Rover "Baby" Defender has returned to the scoop arena. Our photographers recently immortalized another prototype while testing in the open, and you can check it out in the photo gallery below. The model will look like a smaller alternative to the Land Rover Defender and will be more compact in every aspect. Word on the street is that it could be called the Land Rover Defender Sport, though some outlets refer to it as the Land Rover Defender 80. It could replace the Discovery Sport in the company's lineup, so it might be an indirect successor to the Freelander.



