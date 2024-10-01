Land Rover's In House Insurance Refuses To Cover It's Own Vehicles Due To Theft Risk

Land Rover owners are up in arms over the brand’s insurance scheme refusing cover for some of its own vehicles. The Land Rover insurance scheme was relaunched last month to help owners, some of whom have been claiming that their vehicles were “uninsurable”.

Auto Express reader and Range Rover Velar owner Jonathan Hardwick contacted us, saying “I am alarmed at how my car insurance has gone up three-fold this year. The car has a tracker and is kept behind a locked gate at night, always having a Krooklok fitted when parked. But on comparison sites, the cheapest premium I can find is £1,780.”


