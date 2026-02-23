Land Rover's New Baby Defender Will Be Small, Boxy, And An EV

JLR is gearing up to reveal a new, fully electric SUV which we expect will be called the Land Rover Defender Sport. This new model will essentially be a ‘baby’ version of the Defender, and while it’ll offer similarly chunky styling and off-road capability, prices are set to be lower than those of its full-sized sibling.

While Land Rover has toyed with the ‘mini Defender’ idea for several years, it has only recently confirmed that the finished product is now officially in the works, and it’ll replace the ageing Discovery Sport.

We’ve previously seen road-going prototypes of the new Defender Sport in near-production form, and these gave us our first look at how Land Rover’s designers are transferring the bulky Defender’s design into a more compact package.