Land Rover's New G-Class Rival Caught Circling The Nurburgring

Land Rover opened a completely new book, not just a chapter, back in 1983 when they introduced the Land Rover One Ten, aka the Defender, alongside the Land Rover Ninety in 1984 and the extended-length Land Rover One Two Seven in 1985. The Land Rover Defender series became a staple of the off-road world through a series of SUVs and pickup trucks, marking a complete overhaul of the Land Rover Series launched in 1948. Obviously, many folks lamented the end of the ear back in 2016 when the original Land Rover Defender ceased production (intermittently, as various classic models are still being officially made), and some actually said the all-new L663 model, introduced in 2020, will never achieve the fame and fortune of its predecessor. Well, they were mistaken.



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