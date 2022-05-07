Landlord Shuts Down Supercharging Station After Tesla Stops Paying Rent

Tesla's vast Supercharger network is often described as the best and most extensive charging setup in the world. There are reportedly more than 1,200 stations in the United States alone, and each has at least several chargers for owners to make use of. This handy specimen of EV infrastructure won't only be the reserve of Model S Plaid owners either as Tesla plans to open the system up to other brands in the USA very soon.

But, before that happens, Musk's carmaker may want to brush up on basic admin. According to one Supercharger landlord, Tesla hasn't coughed up the rent for the past few months. A video posted to a Facebook page called Electric Cars shows an angered property owner hastily covering the charging stations with brown bags.