Large Pension Bets Big on EV Stocks Tesla and Nio. Will They End Up Getting BURNED BIG?

British Airways Pensions Investment Management initiated positions in shares of electric-vehicle makers Tesla (ticker: TSLA) and NIO (NIO), bought more Starbucks (SBUX) stock, and sold FedEx (FDX) shares in the fourth quarter. The pension disclosed the trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The pension bought 35,481 Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. It hadn’t owned any shares of the EV giant at the end of the third quarter.



NIO, along with Tesla, has been boosted by investor appetite for EV makers. A recent unveiling of a luxury sedan whipped up more demand for NIO ADRs. The company’s deliveries SEEM to be strong.



