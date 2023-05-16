Largest Graphite Mine Opens In Georgia - How Is THIS Different Than Coal?

Graphite is in virtually all EV batteries, and Chicago-based Anovion Technologies is opening the largest graphite production facility in North America.

Anovion is initially investing $800 million to open a 1.5 million-square-foot graphite production factory in Bainbridge, in Decatur County, Georgia, which will create around 400 jobs. This new expansion facility is the first of this scale for the company.

The factory will produce 40,000 metric tonnes per year of synthetic graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Anovion said it chose Bainbridge because of its existing and planned low- and carbon-free energy sources for power, short supply chains, and access to existing rail infrastructure.