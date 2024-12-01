Las Vegas Businesses Sue Over Lost Revenue Due to F1 Event

Las Vegas business owners are reportedly demanding compensation from Formula 1, claiming the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix caused severe profit losses. The event marked F1's return to the city after forty years, but the lead-up involved significant disruptions due to race preparations.



Despite a rocky start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix with the loose drain cover and delayed FP2 session, the Grand Prix itself was deemed successful with exciting on-track battles from start to finish. However, this hasn't stopped local businesses from voicing their concerns with reported revenue losses.





