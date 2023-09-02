Las Vegas F1 Event Gets County Clearance To Run Until 2032

The Clark County Commission has approved the use of the Las Vegas Strip for its Formula 1 Grand Prix until 2032, reports ESPN, opening the door for the current three-year deal with F1 to be extended. Last year, a Las Vegas GP was confirmed to be in the works, although the circuit is yet to be homologated by the FIA, and it seems that city officials are eager to take advantage of the event should it prove successful. Although the Las Vegas GP is still more than 280 days away, some hotels are already selling extravagant packages at $1 million or more. With tourists willing to spend so much to get close to the action, it's no surprise that officials want to encourage successive races on the Strip.



