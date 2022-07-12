Las Vegas Hotel Offers $1 Million Dollar Formula 1 Grand Prix Package

The first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place next year in the most action-packed season ever. The Wynn Hotel and Resort is capitalizing on the current F1 craze and is offering the ultimate all-access experience, costing $1 million.

This million-dollar package provides access to the Sin City Grand Prix for a group of six, which means it's actually $166,666 per person.

So, what can you expect from this million-dollar ticket? Dinner with the double world champion, Max Verstappen? A six-on-six laser tag tournament against Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Lando Norris, and Valtteri Bottas? A foot rub from George Russell? A ride in the two-seater F1 car?