Las Vegas Raider Player To Be Charged With Death By DUI As His Corvette Kills Woman.

LAs Vegas Raider football star Henry Ruggs will be charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death after he crashed into a car early Tuesday, killing a woman inside.



The 22-year-old breakout wide receiver 'showed signs of impairment' after ramming his Corvette into the back of an SUV at 3.39am in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.



Ruggs and a female passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The Alabama native is known for 'religiously' giving a three-finger salute to his late friend Roderic Scott after every touchdown, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Scott lost his life in a car accident at the age of 17.





