Las Vegas Residents Begin Damaging F1 Screens Meant To Block Unpaid Viewing

A plastic screen similar to the material used for vehicle and building wraps has been placed on the glass sections of pedestrian bridges on the Strip, apparently to block the view of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race course.



These screens on the bridge linking Wynn Las Vegas and The Venetian — one of the most popular locations to snap a picture of the Sphere — are already being ripped down, leaving holes through which photos could be taken of the city’s newest icon.



“It’s a shame we couldn’t see it the way it’s been,” Gino Lauwen, a tourist from Belgium, said Tuesday from the Sands Avenue pedestrian overpass.





Read Article