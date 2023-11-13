Las Vegas Residents Believe By And Large That Formula 1 Event Is A Scam

Listen to the powers that be in Formula 1, and you’ll likely believe that the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a smashing success. It’s an unprecedented event, the series says, one that will transform the Las Vegas Strip into a high-speed race track for just four days in November. It’s going to be a riotous success, they’ve said, and it’s going to set the tone for all racing events going forward.



Speak to people who have visited, lived in, or worked at the Nevada oasis any time over the last year, however, and you’ll hear a much different story.





