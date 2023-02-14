Last Fast And Furious Film May Feature Robert Downey Jr As An Evil Autonomous Car Builder

Following the reveal of the first official trailer for Fast X, the upcoming, penultimate installment in the Fast Saga, series star and producer Vin Diesel gave audiences a few hints as to what will come in the franchise’s final film, and it could be autonomous.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” Diesel told Variety. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”



