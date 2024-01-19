Last Year EVs In China Consumed As Much Power As Ireland

Will a deluge of energy-sucking electric cars spell disaster for the U.S. power grid? Looking to China—which is lightyears ahead of the States on just about every front of the EV transition—the answer to that question appears to be a resounding “nope.”



What’s clear is that China’s rapidly ballooning EV fleet requires an increasingly enormous amount of electricity to keep it moving. According to a recent analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF), the news wire’s energy research arm, China’s electric cars consumed as much electricity from public charging stations in 2023 as the entire country of Ireland. (Note that BNEF lumped fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids together for its study.)





