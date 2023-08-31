Latest Buick EV Rendering Points To Kia EV9 Competitor

For a brand that has pledged to go all-electric in the US and Canada by 2030, Buick is taking its time.

The automaker has yet to launch an all-electric model in its home market, despite offering no fewer than four BEVs in China: the Velite 6 compact wagon, the Velite 7 subcompact crossover and the Ultium-based Electra E4 and Electra E5 SUVs.

Rest assured, Buick EVs are coming to the US, with the first model expected to arrive in late 2024 utilizing Ultium architecture underpinnings. As with its recent China-market EVs, Buick will use the Electra name for its EV lineup in the US followed by an alphanumeric code to distinguish the models.