Latest Driver Satisfaction Study Shows Strong Support For EV And Hybrid Brands

Driver satisfaction with the automobile industry inches forward 1% to a score of 80 (out of 100) as inventory levels return to normal. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Automobile Study 2024, satisfaction with both the mass-market (79) and luxury (81) segments is unchanged from the year before, while the smaller brands that comprise the “all others” measure lift the industry’s overall ACSI score by climbing 7% to 81. Although the auto industry has shown signs of recovery from the pandemic, it’s not all “top down, wind in their hair” for consumers.









“Despite automotive sales showing strong growth in 2023, many consumers remain cautious about making major purchases like new vehicles,” says Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “Inflation poses challenges and there are real concerns over new vehicles becoming outdated quicker because of how fast technology evolves. Plus, factors like economic uncertainty and range anxiety around electric vehicles contribute to this hesitation.” Subaru catches up to Toyota in mass-market segment Competition is tight among mass-market vehicles — especially at the top. With Subaru up 1% and Toyota down 1%, the two now tie for first place with an ACSI score of 83. The high marks are consistent with recent and current sales success. The former reported having 22 consecutive months of month-over-month sales growth through May 2023, and the latter reported sales growth of 14.3% on a volume basis for the first half of 2024.



Subaru continues to rely on its reputation for safety and dependability, as Toyota maintains its focus on quality while leaning into hybrid vehicles. Toyota has faced some complaint handling challenges, and the ACSI will watch to see how the company’s move toward generative AI influences that performance moving forward. Honda is third, up 1% to 82, followed by Mazda (up 1% to 81), Buick (up 1% to 80), and Kia (up 4% to 80). Ford (up 3% to 79), Volkswagen (up 4% to 78), and Ram (up 4% to 77) all post strong ACSI gains as well. Despite Ram and Jeep (up 1% to 75) posting satisfaction gains, Stellantis brands occupy the four lowest positions of the segment, with Dodge slipping 1% to an ACSI score of 74 and last-place Chrysler idle at 71. All aspects of the customer experience remain the same or improve for mass-market vehicles. Driving performance and vehicle safety are at 84, while dependability, exterior appearance, and mobile app quality score 83. The lowest-scoring metrics all show gains: gas mileage improves 3% to 80, technology rises 3% to 80, and warranties increase 1% to 79. Mercedes-Benz and Tesla vie for luxury lead The luxury segment also shows a two-way tie for first place between Mercedes-Benz (up 4%) and Tesla (unchanged) at 83. Mercedes-Benz’s customers are particularly satisfied with the company’s hybrid vehicles. Meanwhile, Tesla’s pricing strategy may be helping with value perceptions, while improved complaint handling appears to offset some customer concerns in other areas over the past year. Last year’s co-leader Lexus slips 1% to 82 and is now tied with Cadillac (unchanged) for second place. Audi is next, steady at 80, followed by BMW (down 1%) and Lincoln at 79 apiece. Acura sits in last place after tumbling 3% to an ACSI score of 77. Although no aspect of the customer experience improves for luxury nameplates, scores are generally strong, at 80 or higher. Mobile app quality (86), driving performance (85), and mobile app reliability (85) lead the way, while interior (82), warranties (82), and gas mileage (80) are the lowest-scoring metrics. It’s a hybrid world, and we’re just driving in it ACSI data based on fuel source type show hybrid drivers (82) are more satisfied than gasoline drivers (80) and electric vehicle drivers (77). Additionally, hybrid vehicles have the highest average customer satisfaction for both the mass-market and luxury segments. This is consistent with the rapid growth in hybrid sales, as such vehicles provide greater fuel efficiency than traditional gas-powered vehicles and also address customer concerns about travel distance with pure electric vehicles. “The surge in hybrid vehicle sales over the past year is a clear indication that consumers are seeking a balance between environmental consciousness and practical needs,” adds Morgeson. “Hybrid owners are telling us they feel they’re doing something positive for the environment while still maintaining the flexibility and convenience they require. As automakers continue to invest in hybrid technology, we expect this trend to continue.” The ACSI Automobile Study 2024 is based on 12,173 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between July 2023 and June 2024. Download the study, and follow the ACSI on LinkedIn and X at @theACSI.



