Latest Most Made In America Study Questions What Is Made In America?

Supporting local workers was easy when your grandpa was buying his first set of wheels. Cars from the Detroit big three were called “domestics” and guaranteed to have been built in North America, while “foreign” or “import” cars’ overseas origins were given away by their weird European or Japanese branding (and pocket-size engines).



But these days your domestic is just as likely to have been made in China and your import might actually have been born in South Carolina, while components bought in from overseas might make one U.S.-built car far less American than another. Which is is why the annual Made in America study from the Kogod School of Business is always an interesting read. There have been some major changes in this year’s findings versus last year’s study, which named the Ford Mustang 5.0 the Most ’Murican car, unless you ordered it with the automatic transmission that dropped it to 10th. Still that’s better than the 22th place the latest car scores, a result of the manual ’box being sourced from Mexico.



