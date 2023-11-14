Latest Over The Air Update Can Brick Some Rivian Models Requiring Repairs

Rivian tested the 2023.42 software update internally and considered it ready for prime time. However, it sent an incorrect security certificate when it deployed the update to customers' vehicles. This led to the update failing to install at 90% and both infotainment screens going blank.



Rivian is following in Tesla's footsteps, spoiling its customers with impressive software, which is frequently updated with new features. On November 3, Rivian started internal testing of its latest update package, 2023.42, which improved the Phone as a Key feature and vehicle access while solving several bugs. Although not a feature-packed update, especially compared to other versions in the past, the 2023.42 soft-bricked customers' vehicles when it rolled out on November 13.





